ZakumiFi (ZAFI) Information

ZakumiFi is a DeFi Layer 1 Ecosystem that supports users' comprehensive access to Dapps, NFT World, GameFi projects, Staking, Yield Farming services, Swap and Wallet protocols in the most straightforward way.

Vision ― In ZakumiFi, we are focused on building the next wave of alternative L1 blockchains. The main aim is to create a cheap, fast, and efficient blockchain that will be fundamental to building a complete ecosystem of Web3 tools for business clients & crypto traders.

Mission ― Our mission is to build an ecosystem where both projects and users can have great experiences, and the fastest transaction with the cheapest fee. GameFi, NFT, DeFi and Web3 services in an All-in-one ecosystem!