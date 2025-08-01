What is Zap (ZAP)

Zap’s objective is to be disruptive, driving change in a wide range of global industries, including finance, insurance, real estate, and shipping. Zap will also find applications in dynamic new distributed application protocols, providing new monezation opportunities for individuals and emerging economies. Zap is well-positioned to be the premier provider of data for smart contracts, and stands to potentially monetize any device linked to the Internet of Things (IoT) Zap's core objectives are to: 1. Build a Robust, Source Agnostic Oracle Network Zap is bringing together the existing wealth of global data with the diverse capabilities of distributed applications by ensuring the secure creation of oracles. 2. Incentivize Oracle Creation and Curation Zap is building a global, decentralized data marketplace and populating it with unique incenvization tools, empowering anyone to begin monezing their data. 3. Fuel the Next Generation of Embedded Dapps Zap is supplying a much-needed fundamental piece of the Ethereum ecosystem and the Web 3.0 paradigm, enabling developers to construct Dapps that simply could not function without it.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zap (ZAP) Resource Official Website

Zap (ZAP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zap (ZAP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZAP token's extensive tokenomics now!