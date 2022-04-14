ZAPCAT (ZAPCAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZAPCAT (ZAPCAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZAPCAT (ZAPCAT) Information Zapcat is a meme project centered around "a cat that zaps" and uses content creation, social networking and focuses on building a brand that will grow over time. The core of the project is a simple meme that has become viral and will only continue to spread. Memes and meme tokens are highly entertaining vessels that are increasingly becoming a part of every society and Zapcat's goal is to bring light-hearted fun to the world. Official Website: https://zapcatsol.com/ Buy ZAPCAT Now!

ZAPCAT (ZAPCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZAPCAT (ZAPCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 244.20K $ 244.20K $ 244.20K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 244.20K $ 244.20K $ 244.20K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0002442 $ 0.0002442 $ 0.0002442 Learn more about ZAPCAT (ZAPCAT) price

ZAPCAT (ZAPCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZAPCAT (ZAPCAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZAPCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZAPCAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZAPCAT's tokenomics, explore ZAPCAT token's live price!

