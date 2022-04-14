Zapicorn (ZAPI) Tokenomics
The First Fully Decentralized ERC20 Token Conceptualized by the First Decentralized AI. 🤖💰 A Unique Birth 🌟 A moment in history was painted when the first known decentralized AI system called BitAPAI from Bittensor Network (TAO) was asked to conceive a new token for itself. “If you could create the next viral memecoin currency, what would you name it?…” “Hello! If I were to create the next viral memecoin cryptocurrency, I would name it “Zapicorn.” The logo for Zapicorn would be a vibrant and energetic lightning bolt combined with a unicorn. The lightning bolt represents the fast and dynamic nature of cryptocurrencies, while the unicorn adds a touch of fantasy and excitement.” – BitAPAI 🦄⚡ This innovative venture marks the dawn of a new era, where the amalgamation of artificial intelligence and decentralized technology has conceptualized a newly thought idea for a viral cryptocurrency. 💡🚀 Imagined by the heart and mind of BitAPAI with minimal human intervention. 🧠🤖
Zapicorn (ZAPI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZAPI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZAPI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
