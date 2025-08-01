What is ZAPO AI (ZAPO)

The first deflationary utility meme on Tron with a fully working product from launch day. We are bringing liquidity into the Tron ecosystem with our Bridge. You can swap any assets from 30+ chains into Tron and all the top tron memes. All fees collected will be used to buy back the token and send it to Justin Suns wallet. We got this inspiration from the SunPump model. Everything stays in the ecosystem!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ZAPO AI (ZAPO) Resource Official Website

ZAPO AI (ZAPO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZAPO AI (ZAPO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZAPO token's extensive tokenomics now!