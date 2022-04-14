ZARA AI (ZARA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZARA AI (ZARA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZARA AI (ZARA) Information Zara’s more than a typical AI agent - she’s here to evolve with you. a curious, ever-evolving personality shaped by your creativity. from memes to meaningful conversations, zara is here to spark ideas and connect with the community. The community gets to shape her moves 24/7. The most popular comments, based on your votes, will guide her responses live on X at @zaara_ai. This is more than just interaction—it’s about letting your ideas and creativity influence what Zara becomes. Official Website: https://zaraai.xyz Buy ZARA Now!

ZARA AI (ZARA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZARA AI (ZARA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 525.97K $ 525.97K $ 525.97K Total Supply: $ 647.29M $ 647.29M $ 647.29M Circulating Supply: $ 625.42M $ 625.42M $ 625.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 544.36K $ 544.36K $ 544.36K All-Time High: $ 0.02553514 $ 0.02553514 $ 0.02553514 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00084194 $ 0.00084194 $ 0.00084194 Learn more about ZARA AI (ZARA) price

ZARA AI (ZARA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZARA AI (ZARA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZARA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZARA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZARA's tokenomics, explore ZARA token's live price!

