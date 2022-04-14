ZED Token (ZED) Tokenomics
ZED Token (ZED) Information
The ZED Token is the official in-game currency of ZED Champions. Originally used in ZED RUN, the ZED Token on Polygon can be bridged to Base, where ZED Champions lives.
ZED Champions is a new era of digital horse racing, combining strategy, competition, and ownership in an entirely new format. This launch marks a fresh chapter with a refined racing experience and expanded opportunities to compete and win. Taking queues from the classic ZED RUN gameplay, ZED Champions brings a more structured league and higher stakes competition.
The ZED token is the backbone of ZED Champions, powering every transaction of the game. Players can swap for $ZED and use it to buy, breed and race digital horses on-chain.
ZED Token (ZED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZED Token (ZED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ZED Token (ZED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ZED Token (ZED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ZED Price Prediction
Disclaimer
