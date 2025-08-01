Zeitgeist Price (ZTG)
Zeitgeist (ZTG) is currently trading at 0.00587595 USD with a market cap of $ 541.12K USD. ZTG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ZTG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZTG price information.
During today, the price change of Zeitgeist to USD was $ -0.000253704528785685.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zeitgeist to USD was $ -0.0005524773.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zeitgeist to USD was $ -0.0017550469.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zeitgeist to USD was $ -0.002672825513452733.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000253704528785685
|-4.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005524773
|-9.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0017550469
|-29.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002672825513452733
|-31.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zeitgeist: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.53%
-4.13%
-6.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zeitgeist is a decentralized prediction market protocol. Built in Substrate, it is a live parachain of Kusama (the sister chain of Polkadot). Zeitgeist is building an application that not only allows users to make various predictions on numerous markets, but also allows for them to create their own markets - with a full SDK being made available for software developers. In addition to a holistic Prediction Market offering, Zeitgeist also plans to implement the “futarchy form of governance” to its blockchain protocol: A governance model proposed by economist Robin Hanson whereby decisions are arrived via prediction markets as opposed to traditional “one man one vote” democratic consensus.
Understanding the tokenomics of Zeitgeist (ZTG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZTG token's extensive tokenomics now!
