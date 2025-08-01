What is Zeitgeist (ZTG)

Zeitgeist is a decentralized prediction market protocol. Built in Substrate, it is a live parachain of Kusama (the sister chain of Polkadot). Zeitgeist is building an application that not only allows users to make various predictions on numerous markets, but also allows for them to create their own markets - with a full SDK being made available for software developers. In addition to a holistic Prediction Market offering, Zeitgeist also plans to implement the “futarchy form of governance” to its blockchain protocol: A governance model proposed by economist Robin Hanson whereby decisions are arrived via prediction markets as opposed to traditional “one man one vote” democratic consensus.

