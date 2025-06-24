ZELIX Price (ZELIX)
The live price of ZELIX (ZELIX) today is 0.00001696 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 96.29K USD. ZELIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZELIX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZELIX price change within the day is +3.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.64B USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZELIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZELIX price information.
During today, the price change of ZELIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZELIX to USD was $ -0.0000066949.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZELIX to USD was $ -0.0000109555.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZELIX to USD was $ -0.00004820097395245213.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000066949
|-39.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000109555
|-64.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00004820097395245213
|-73.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZELIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.69%
+3.71%
-32.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZELIX is a decentralized Multi-metaverse. ZELIX is a link that integrates or expands all members of the metaverse community. ZELIX team will build a multi-metaverse to integrate various metaverse. ZELIX team will build game, economy, culture, and communication platform in ZELIX metaverse using technologies of ZELIX team's VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) production know-how, facial recognition technology, and VR game to provide users more advanced experience In addition, instead of staying in one metaverse world, it is linked with several metaverses. You will be able to enjoy a variety of content. A myriad of NFT LANDs over ZELIX Metaverse, NFTs which users are making, and materials required for production, all are deeply and sophisticatedly interconnected with ZELIX Metaverse economic activities, and just like in reality, users engaged in the activities can receive rewards which can generate profits. ZELIX Metaverse is not a place where assets are merely consumed but it also offers luxurious environment where you can acquire assets through the Metaverse activities.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of ZELIX (ZELIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZELIX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZELIX to VND
₫0.4463024
|1 ZELIX to AUD
A$0.0000261184
|1 ZELIX to GBP
￡0.0000123808
|1 ZELIX to EUR
€0.0000145856
|1 ZELIX to USD
$0.00001696
|1 ZELIX to MYR
RM0.0000727584
|1 ZELIX to TRY
₺0.0006728032
|1 ZELIX to JPY
¥0.0024783648
|1 ZELIX to RUB
₽0.0013311904
|1 ZELIX to INR
₹0.0014643264
|1 ZELIX to IDR
Rp0.2780327424
|1 ZELIX to KRW
₩0.0232647104
|1 ZELIX to PHP
₱0.0009696032
|1 ZELIX to EGP
￡E.0.0008593632
|1 ZELIX to BRL
R$0.0000931104
|1 ZELIX to CAD
C$0.0000232352
|1 ZELIX to BDT
৳0.002072512
|1 ZELIX to NGN
₦0.0262944448
|1 ZELIX to UAH
₴0.0007101152
|1 ZELIX to VES
Bs0.00174688
|1 ZELIX to PKR
Rs0.004809856
|1 ZELIX to KZT
₸0.0088517632
|1 ZELIX to THB
฿0.0005551008
|1 ZELIX to TWD
NT$0.0005033728
|1 ZELIX to AED
د.إ0.0000622432
|1 ZELIX to CHF
Fr0.0000137376
|1 ZELIX to HKD
HK$0.0001329664
|1 ZELIX to MAD
.د.م0.0001550144
|1 ZELIX to MXN
$0.0003242752