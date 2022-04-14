ZELIX (ZELIX) Tokenomics
ZELIX is a decentralized Multi-metaverse. ZELIX is a link that integrates or expands all members of the metaverse community. ZELIX team will build a multi-metaverse to integrate various metaverse. ZELIX team will build game, economy, culture, and communication platform in ZELIX metaverse using technologies of ZELIX team's VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) production know-how, facial recognition technology, and VR game to provide users more advanced experience In addition, instead of staying in one metaverse world, it is linked with several metaverses. You will be able to enjoy a variety of content. A myriad of NFT LANDs over ZELIX Metaverse, NFTs which users are making, and materials required for production, all are deeply and sophisticatedly interconnected with ZELIX Metaverse economic activities, and just like in reality, users engaged in the activities can receive rewards which can generate profits. ZELIX Metaverse is not a place where assets are merely consumed but it also offers luxurious environment where you can acquire assets through the Metaverse activities.
Understanding the tokenomics of ZELIX (ZELIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZELIX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZELIX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
