Zenc Coin (ZENC) Information The ZENC Coin Developers devised solutions to these issues. ZENC Coin ensures excellent privacy and security for all transactions by utilizing the Zero Coin protocol, which allows for lightning-fast transactions with cheap transaction fees of less than 0.001$ anywhere globally. It employs the proof-of-stake script method to secure the block chain network and earns a 30 percent APR on coin held. Proof of Stake Mining, payment gateways for internet enterprises, and multiplatform wallets for local merchants are other names. It develops highly sought-after crypto currency platforms on which ZENC Coin can be used. Official Website: https://zenccoin.com/ Buy ZENC Now!

Zenc Coin (ZENC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zenc Coin (ZENC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.40B $ 1.40B $ 1.40B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.56M $ 2.56M $ 2.56M All-Time High: $ 0.0143667 $ 0.0143667 $ 0.0143667 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00182779 $ 0.00182779 $ 0.00182779 Learn more about Zenc Coin (ZENC) price

Zenc Coin (ZENC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zenc Coin (ZENC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZENC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZENC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZENC's tokenomics, explore ZENC token's live price!

ZENC Price Prediction Want to know where ZENC might be heading? Our ZENC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZENC token's Price Prediction now!

