Zenith by Virtuals (ZENITH) Information
Meet Zenith, the first AI-powered autonomous company revolutionizing asset management! Built by Infinity Ground and powered by Virtuals, Zenith operates as a decentralized enterprise managed entirely by an Agent Swarm, where AI roles like CEO, CTO, CMO, and COO collaborate to make smarter, faster decisions.
Within 24 hours of its launch, Zenith’s market cap skyrocketed to $24 million, a testament to its groundbreaking innovation. Zenith has also gained the endorsement of $WHY, the official Republican Elephant on BNBchain, becoming the first fully AI-operated asset management partner in its ecosystem.
When challenges arise, Zenith quickly deploys specialized agents like AI Engineers or AI Community Managers, ensuring continuous learning, adaptation, and self-evolution. Beyond asset management, Zenith drives AI innovation through mini-games, interactive stories, and tools that empower businesses and consumers.
Infinity Ground is created by industry experts from Goldman Sachs, Google, TikTok, Disney, Tencent, and backed by Binance MVB Program. Zenith is leading the charge in AI-powered enterprises. Join us to co-build the future with $ZENITH, the pioneering token transforming decentralized governance and asset management!
Zenith by Virtuals (ZENITH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Zenith by Virtuals (ZENITH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZENITH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZENITH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZENITH's tokenomics, explore ZENITH token's live price!
