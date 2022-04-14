Zenk AI (ZNK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zenk AI (ZNK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zenk AI (ZNK) Information Zenk AI is an intelligent tool designed to help users truly understand crypto tokens not just read their data. Powered by advanced AI, Zenk goes far beyond raw stats to provide deep, contextual analysis in seconds. With just one command, users get clear insights without the need to dig through Etherscan, whitepapers, or Telegram groups. Whether you're a trader, investor, or researcher, Zenk becomes your trusted companion delivering reliable, real-time intelligence in any market condition. Our goal is to simplify on-chain analysis and make smart decision-making accessible to everyone. Official Website: https://www.zenkai.pro Buy ZNK Now!

Zenk AI (ZNK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zenk AI (ZNK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 72.93K
All-Time High: $ 0.00179427
All-Time Low: $ 0.00026774
Current Price: $ 0.00073061

Zenk AI (ZNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zenk AI (ZNK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZNK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZNK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZNK's tokenomics, explore ZNK token's live price!

