More About ZNN

ZNN Price Info

ZNN Official Website

ZNN Tokenomics

ZNN Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Zenon Logo

Zenon Price (ZNN)

Zenon (ZNN) Live Price Chart

$0.504433
$0.504433$0.504433
-5.50%1D
USD

Price of Zenon (ZNN) Today

Zenon (ZNN) is currently trading at 0.504433 USD with a market cap of $ 6.36M USD. ZNN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Zenon Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.58%
Zenon 24-hour price change
12.59M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZNN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZNN price information.

Zenon (ZNN) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Zenon to USD was $ -0.0298250934640625.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zenon to USD was $ +0.0285125204.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zenon to USD was $ -0.1675604857.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zenon to USD was $ -0.1200584073875303.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0298250934640625-5.58%
30 Days$ +0.0285125204+5.65%
60 Days$ -0.1675604857-33.21%
90 Days$ -0.1200584073875303-19.22%

Zenon (ZNN) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Zenon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.503167
$ 0.503167$ 0.503167

$ 0.542409
$ 0.542409$ 0.542409

$ 5.53
$ 5.53$ 5.53

-0.56%

-5.58%

-19.40%

Zenon (ZNN) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 6.36M
$ 6.36M$ 6.36M

--
----

12.59M
12.59M 12.59M

What is Zenon (ZNN)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zenon (ZNN) Resource

Official Website

Zenon (ZNN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zenon (ZNN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZNN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zenon (ZNN)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ZNN to Local Currencies

1 ZNN to VND
13,274.154395
1 ZNN to AUD
A$0.78187115
1 ZNN to GBP
0.37832475
1 ZNN to EUR
0.43885671
1 ZNN to USD
$0.504433
1 ZNN to MYR
RM2.15897324
1 ZNN to TRY
20.51024578
1 ZNN to JPY
¥75.66495
1 ZNN to ARS
ARS$691.95092342
1 ZNN to RUB
40.48074825
1 ZNN to INR
44.11771018
1 ZNN to IDR
Rp8,269.39211952
1 ZNN to KRW
708.47110417
1 ZNN to PHP
29.38826658
1 ZNN to EGP
￡E.24.53057679
1 ZNN to BRL
R$2.81978047
1 ZNN to CAD
C$0.69611754
1 ZNN to BDT
61.63162394
1 ZNN to NGN
772.48365187
1 ZNN to UAH
21.02981177
1 ZNN to VES
Bs62.045259
1 ZNN to CLP
$490.813309
1 ZNN to PKR
Rs143.01684416
1 ZNN to KZT
274.29553241
1 ZNN to THB
฿16.56053539
1 ZNN to TWD
NT$15.10776835
1 ZNN to AED
د.إ1.85126911
1 ZNN to CHF
Fr0.40859073
1 ZNN to HKD
HK$3.95475472
1 ZNN to MAD
.د.م4.60042896
1 ZNN to MXN
$9.54891669
1 ZNN to PLN
1.89162375
1 ZNN to RON
лв2.23968252
1 ZNN to SEK
kr4.94848773
1 ZNN to BGN
лв0.86258043
1 ZNN to HUF
Ft176.74323454
1 ZNN to CZK
10.85539816
1 ZNN to KWD
د.ك0.154356498
1 ZNN to ILS
1.72516086