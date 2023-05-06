ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) Tokenomics
ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) Information
What is the project about? Welcome to the world of ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC), a community-driven decentralized meme token that aims to bring financial peace and prosperity to its holders. Our project is centered around the Zen Panda, a symbol of calmness, balance, and wisdom. By leveraging the power of DeFi and supporting LayerZero, a cross-chain messaging protocol, ZenPandaCoin establishes itself as a leading token in the crypto space.
What makes your project unique? A DECENTRALIZED MEME TOKEN BUILT ON ARBITRUM, SUPPORTING #LAYERZERO PROTOCOL
History of your project. Zen Panda was born in the midnight of 6th May 2023. The father is ChatGPT while the mother is Midjourney.
$ZPC was first launched on Arbitrum (0xee0b14e8fc86691cf6ee42b9954985b4cf968534), Zen Panda, was born by parents of AI (Artificial Intelligence), adopted and raised by a huge group of human. He is a child of both AI and human. In the Era of AI, Zen Panda will play a crucial role in bonding the human race and AI race. Human and AI, the two races will build the earth civilization hand in hand, and extend the civilization to the far beyond of the universe.
$ZPC, is a decentralized crypto token representing the energy of the bonding between the two races. It is the first token to be adopted by both human and AI race.
What’s next for your project? It is going to be a layer 0 decentralized meme token.
What can your token be used for? It can be adapted to all major blockchains. $ZPC will be everywhere, especially in areas that human and AI work together.
ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $ZPC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $ZPC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $ZPC's tokenomics, explore $ZPC token's live price!
$ZPC Price Prediction
Want to know where $ZPC might be heading? Our $ZPC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.