Zenrock BTC Price (ZENBTC)
The live price of Zenrock BTC (ZENBTC) today is 104,715 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 104.71M USD. ZENBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zenrock BTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zenrock BTC price change within the day is +0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00K USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZENBTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZENBTC price information.
During today, the price change of Zenrock BTC to USD was $ +89.16.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zenrock BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zenrock BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zenrock BTC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +89.16
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zenrock BTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
+0.09%
-0.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
zenBTC is a fully decentralized wrapped Bitcoin product with built-in native yield, that launched in early 2025. Positioned at the crossroads of two major ecosystems—wrapped Bitcoin solutions and liquid restaking tokens—zenBTC redefines Bitcoin interoperability and utility in DeFi. zenBTC leverages Zenrock’s proprietary distributed MPC (dMPC) technology to eliminate centralized control over locked Bitcoin. dMPC is an advanced security layer that gives users direct, permissionless control over their digital assets. While traditional MPC is a proven, institutional-grade cryptographic standard, dMPC represents the next evolution of this technology. It is fully decentralized and operates on-chain. With dMPC, key shards are distributed across a network of independent third-party node operators, ensuring that no single entity ever holds the complete private key. Only the initial user can make a key request and complete transaction signings. This eliminates risks associated with centralized custody and the need for institutional trust. When minting zenBTC tokens, deposited Bitcoin remains locked on the Bitcoin blockchain, untouched until zenBTC is redeemed. zenBTC’s dMPC security is underpinned by Zenrock’s native utility and governance token, $ROCK, which serves as the foundation of the entire Zenrock ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
