Zenrock BTC (ZENBTC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Zenrock BTC (ZENBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Zenrock BTC (ZENBTC) Information

zenBTC is a fully decentralized wrapped Bitcoin product with built-in native yield, that launched in early 2025. Positioned at the crossroads of two major ecosystems—wrapped Bitcoin solutions and liquid restaking tokens—zenBTC redefines Bitcoin interoperability and utility in DeFi. zenBTC leverages Zenrock’s proprietary distributed MPC (dMPC) technology to eliminate centralized control over locked Bitcoin. dMPC is an advanced security layer that gives users direct, permissionless control over their digital assets. While traditional MPC is a proven, institutional-grade cryptographic standard, dMPC represents the next evolution of this technology. It is fully decentralized and operates on-chain. With dMPC, key shards are distributed across a network of independent third-party node operators, ensuring that no single entity ever holds the complete private key. Only the initial user can make a key request and complete transaction signings. This eliminates risks associated with centralized custody and the need for institutional trust. When minting zenBTC tokens, deposited Bitcoin remains locked on the Bitcoin blockchain, untouched until zenBTC is redeemed. zenBTC’s dMPC security is underpinned by Zenrock’s native utility and governance token, $ROCK, which serves as the foundation of the entire Zenrock ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://www.zenbtc.io
Whitepaper:
https://www.zenrockfoundation.io/documents

Zenrock BTC (ZENBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zenrock BTC (ZENBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 114.12M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00K
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 114.12M
All-Time High:
$ 122,975
All-Time Low:
$ 96,859
Current Price:
$ 114,125
Zenrock BTC (ZENBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Zenrock BTC (ZENBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ZENBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ZENBTC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ZENBTC's tokenomics, explore ZENBTC token's live price!

ZENBTC Price Prediction

Want to know where ZENBTC might be heading? Our ZENBTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.