ZENY Price (ZENY)
The live price of ZENY (ZENY) today is 0.142653 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 378.92K USD. ZENY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZENY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZENY price change within the day is -1.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.66M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZENY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZENY price information.
During today, the price change of ZENY to USD was $ -0.0018507877279074.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZENY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZENY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZENY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0018507877279074
|-1.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZENY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-1.28%
-1.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ReZipang is a next-generation Web3 project that seamlessly integrates the blockchain game Ennokuni, the creator support platform IchiOshiClub, and the profit-sharing token ZENY. Players can earn rewards by collecting in-game items and exchanging them for ZENY. The prize pool for ZENY is backed by revenue generated through IchiOshiClub, creating a unique system where real-world business success powers the in-game economy. Additionally, ZENY functions as a payment currency within IchiOshiClub, bridging the gap between virtual and real-world economies. By combining gameplay (“Play”), creator support (“Support”), and token-based earnings (“Earn”), ReZipang aims to build a sustainable and circular ecosystem.
