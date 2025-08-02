What is ZENZO (ZNZ)

ZENZO is a all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. The primary vision is to facilitate adoption and awareness of both blockchain and cryptocurrency in the gaming industry. Within the Ecosystem, there are primarily 4 different elements: ZENZO Core (Blockchain, Coin, Wallet), ZENZO Arcade (Digital Marketplace), ZENZO Forge (Scalable Mesh Network), and the ZENZO Hatchery (Game Incubator). Each one of these elements offers a unique and separate approach to solve specific problems, while supporting the other elements. To learn more about the benefits of each of these elements, please visit the official website, https://zenzo.io.

