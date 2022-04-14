ZENZO (ZNZ) Tokenomics
ZENZO is a all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. The primary vision is to facilitate adoption and awareness of both blockchain and cryptocurrency in the gaming industry. Within the Ecosystem, there are primarily 4 different elements: ZENZO Core (Blockchain, Coin, Wallet), ZENZO Arcade (Digital Marketplace), ZENZO Forge (Scalable Mesh Network), and the ZENZO Hatchery (Game Incubator). Each one of these elements offers a unique and separate approach to solve specific problems, while supporting the other elements. To learn more about the benefits of each of these elements, please visit the official website, https://zenzo.io.
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZNZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZNZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
