Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar (ZSD) Information Zephyr Stable Dollar is a private stable coin, pegged to USD. It is overcollateralized and backed by Zephyr ($ZEPH). It is a private native asset on the Zephyr Protocol Blockchain. Users can mint, redeem and transfer $ZSD within the protocol without needing to interact with any centralized entity. Official Website: https://www.zephyrprotocol.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.zephyrprotocol.com/s/Zephyr_Whitepaper_v1.pdf

Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar (ZSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar (ZSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 135.12K $ 135.12K $ 135.12K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 133.54K $ 133.54K $ 133.54K All-Time High: $ 863.93 $ 863.93 $ 863.93 All-Time Low: $ 0.708851 $ 0.708851 $ 0.708851 Current Price: $ 0.991225 $ 0.991225 $ 0.991225

Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar (ZSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar (ZSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

