The live Zerebro Coin price today is 0 USD. Track real-time ZCOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ZCOIN price trend easily at MEXC now.

Zerebro Coin Price (ZCOIN)

1 ZCOIN to USD Live Price:

--
----
+2.70%1D
Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) Live Price Chart
Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+2.55%

+2.77%

-12.35%

-12.35%

Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ZCOIN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ZCOIN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ZCOIN has changed by +2.55% over the past hour, +2.77% over 24 hours, and -12.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) Market Information

$ 8.41K
$ 8.41K$ 8.41K

--
----

$ 8.41K
$ 8.41K$ 8.41K

926.80M
926.80M 926.80M

926,799,697.766468
926,799,697.766468 926,799,697.766468

The current Market Cap of Zerebro Coin is $ 8.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZCOIN is 926.80M, with a total supply of 926799697.766468. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.41K.

Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Zerebro Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zerebro Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zerebro Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zerebro Coin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+2.77%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN)

The $zCoin Launchpad emerges as a direct response to the pervasive issues plaguing traditional token launch platforms on the Solana blockchain, including opaque presales, insider allocations, rug-pull vulnerabilities, and insufficient liquidity mechanisms. By harnessing the innovative Dynamic Bonding Curve (DBC) protocol from Meteora, $zCoin redefines token launches as fair, transparent, and high-velocity events. This platform not only eliminates common risks but also establishes a self-sustaining ecosystem where trading fees are recycled to reward creators, liquidity providers, traders, and long-term holders alike.

At its core, $zCoin is more than a launchpad—it's a decentralized economic engine that democratizes access to early-stage projects while ensuring that every participant benefits from network growth. With Solana's unparalleled speed (up to 65,000 TPS) and low fees (~$0.00025 per transaction), $zCoin positions itself to capture the explosive demand for meme coins, DeFi primitives, and utility tokens in a market projected to exceed $10 trillion in total value locked by 2030.

Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Zerebro Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Zerebro Coin.

Check the Zerebro Coin price prediction now!

ZCOIN to Local Currencies

Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZCOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN)

How much is Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) worth today?
The live ZCOIN price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ZCOIN to USD price?
The current price of ZCOIN to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Zerebro Coin?
The market cap for ZCOIN is $ 8.41K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ZCOIN?
The circulating supply of ZCOIN is 926.80M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZCOIN?
ZCOIN achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZCOIN?
ZCOIN saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of ZCOIN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZCOIN is -- USD.
Will ZCOIN go higher this year?
ZCOIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZCOIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
