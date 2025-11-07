Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) Tokenomics
Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) Information
The $zCoin Launchpad emerges as a direct response to the pervasive issues plaguing traditional token launch platforms on the Solana blockchain, including opaque presales, insider allocations, rug-pull vulnerabilities, and insufficient liquidity mechanisms. By harnessing the innovative Dynamic Bonding Curve (DBC) protocol from Meteora, $zCoin redefines token launches as fair, transparent, and high-velocity events. This platform not only eliminates common risks but also establishes a self-sustaining ecosystem where trading fees are recycled to reward creators, liquidity providers, traders, and long-term holders alike.
At its core, $zCoin is more than a launchpad—it's a decentralized economic engine that democratizes access to early-stage projects while ensuring that every participant benefits from network growth. With Solana's unparalleled speed (up to 65,000 TPS) and low fees (~$0.00025 per transaction), $zCoin positions itself to capture the explosive demand for meme coins, DeFi primitives, and utility tokens in a market projected to exceed $10 trillion in total value locked by 2030.
Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Zerebro Coin (ZCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZCOIN's tokenomics, explore ZCOIN token's live price!
ZCOIN Price Prediction
Want to know where ZCOIN might be heading? Our ZCOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for