Zeresys Protocol (ZERESYS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00005087 24H High $ 0.00008397 All Time High $ 0.00026642 Lowest Price $ 0.00002492 Price Change (1H) +2.70% Price Change (1D) +4.45% Price Change (7D) -64.03%

Zeresys Protocol (ZERESYS) real-time price is $0.00006584. Over the past 24 hours, ZERESYS traded between a low of $ 0.00005087 and a high of $ 0.00008397, showing active market volatility. ZERESYS's all-time high price is $ 0.00026642, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002492.

In terms of short-term performance, ZERESYS has changed by +2.70% over the past hour, +4.45% over 24 hours, and -64.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Zeresys Protocol (ZERESYS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 57.89K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.89K Circulation Supply 890.17M Total Supply 890,170,574.206028

The current Market Cap of Zeresys Protocol is $ 57.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZERESYS is 890.17M, with a total supply of 890170574.206028. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.89K.