What is Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME)

Solfunmeme was launched to help fund the Introspector LLC, which aims to be the first ZKML dao LLC in NJ. I am a one-man dev-sec-ops consulting company with financial and crypto experience. We are working on creating a dao to allow for holders of the token to sign transactions which are masked with zkp to guide the actions of the ai agents which are hosted on secure node operators which prove compliance via zkp and exposed zkml lattices for shared inference and use formal methods internally for proving compliance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOLFUNMEME token's extensive tokenomics now!