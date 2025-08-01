ZeroSwap Price (ZEE)
ZeroSwap (ZEE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 51.61K USD. ZEE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of ZeroSwap to USD was $ -0.000216163948045888.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZeroSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZeroSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZeroSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000216163948045888
|-23.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-66.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-79.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZeroSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.49%
-23.65%
-25.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Multi-Chain protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. All that power to DeFi with zero fee using Transaction Fee Mining.
