ZeroTrust (ZERØ) Information

ZERØ is the meme of ZeroTrust on PulseChain, created to expose fake DeFi and amplify true decentralization. Culture-powered and community-driven, ZERØ is the entry point into the ZeroTrust movement, that incorporates the Trustless Index and PulseChain Nexus publication. Bridge into $ZERØ on PulseChain — fast, free, and seamless — from Solana, ETH, Base, BNB, or Arbitrum with LibertySwap. Crypto was never meant to be trusted. It was built to run on code — code that no one can change, stop, or censor. That’s what Zero Trust stands for: decentralized, immutable, open-source software that runs without middlemen. No CEOs. No backdoors. No rug pulls. Just pure, unstoppable logic.