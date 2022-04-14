ZeroTrust (ZERØ) Tokenomics
ZERØ is the meme of ZeroTrust on PulseChain, created to expose fake DeFi and amplify true decentralization. Culture-powered and community-driven, ZERØ is the entry point into the ZeroTrust movement, that incorporates the Trustless Index and PulseChain Nexus publication. Bridge into $ZERØ on PulseChain — fast, free, and seamless — from Solana, ETH, Base, BNB, or Arbitrum with LibertySwap. Crypto was never meant to be trusted. It was built to run on code — code that no one can change, stop, or censor. That’s what Zero Trust stands for: decentralized, immutable, open-source software that runs without middlemen. No CEOs. No backdoors. No rug pulls. Just pure, unstoppable logic.
Understanding the tokenomics of ZeroTrust (ZERØ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZERØ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZERØ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
