Discover key insights into Zetacoin (ZET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Zetacoin (ZET) Information

Zetacoin is a SHA256 based cryptocurrency, which is the same hashing algorithm used in the original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

It features high speed transaction time and difficulty adjustment with a yearly inflationary rate of 1 million coins.

It is hoped that the inflationary coins would keep the Zetacoin network strong instead of depending on paying miners via transaction fees.