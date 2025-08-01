Zeus Network zBTC Price (ZBTC)
Zeus Network zBTC (ZBTC) is currently trading at 115,373 USD with a market cap of $ 27.07M USD. ZBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Zeus Network zBTC to USD was $ -2,793.7447077988.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zeus Network zBTC to USD was $ +9,758.9982645000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zeus Network zBTC to USD was $ +11,829.3436749000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zeus Network zBTC to USD was $ +18,877.21853336752.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -2,793.7447077988
|-2.36%
|30 Days
|$ +9,758.9982645000
|+8.46%
|60 Days
|$ +11,829.3436749000
|+10.25%
|90 Days
|$ +18,877.21853336752
|+19.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zeus Network zBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.28%
-2.36%
-0.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
zBTC is an on-chain, 1:1 pegged representation of Bitcoin on Solana, validated by the decentralized infrastructure of Zeus Network and minted through its first dApp, APOLLO. Unlike traditional wrapped BTC solutions that rely on custodians, zBTC is fully permissionless and decentralized. All activity is transparently verifiable via ZeusScan, which also serves as Zeus Network’s official interaction explorer and Bitcoin proof of reserve system. This enables users to interact with zBTC trustlessly while retaining control of their assets.
