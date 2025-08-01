What is Zeuz (ZEUZ)

Zeuz is currently a perpetual DEX platform that is powered via Reya, aiming to support everything and everywhere. Currently users can open long/short positions with up to 100x leverage, with the ability to do partial closing, take profit, stop loss and limit orders. Our platform allows users to trade via isolated or cross margin, meaning their capital can be used more efficiently. There is also ability to stake the stable coin, which will allow to both accrue interest on the stable coin as well as use that same stable for the margin in perps trading

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zeuz (ZEUZ) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Zeuz (ZEUZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zeuz (ZEUZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZEUZ token's extensive tokenomics now!