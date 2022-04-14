Zeuz (ZEUZ) Tokenomics
Zeuz (ZEUZ) Information
Zeuz is currently a perpetual DEX platform that is powered via Reya, aiming to support everything and everywhere. Currently users can open long/short positions with up to 100x leverage, with the ability to do partial closing, take profit, stop loss and limit orders. Our platform allows users to trade via isolated or cross margin, meaning their capital can be used more efficiently. There is also ability to stake the stable coin, which will allow to both accrue interest on the stable coin as well as use that same stable for the margin in perps trading
Zeuz (ZEUZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zeuz (ZEUZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Zeuz (ZEUZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Zeuz (ZEUZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZEUZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZEUZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZEUZ's tokenomics, explore ZEUZ token's live price!
ZEUZ Price Prediction
Want to know where ZEUZ might be heading? Our ZEUZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.