Zeuz (ZEUZ) Information

Zeuz is currently a perpetual DEX platform that is powered via Reya, aiming to support everything and everywhere. Currently users can open long/short positions with up to 100x leverage, with the ability to do partial closing, take profit, stop loss and limit orders. Our platform allows users to trade via isolated or cross margin, meaning their capital can be used more efficiently. There is also ability to stake the stable coin, which will allow to both accrue interest on the stable coin as well as use that same stable for the margin in perps trading