ZIBA (ZIB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00016213 $ 0.00016213 $ 0.00016213 24H Low $ 0.00017953 $ 0.00017953 $ 0.00017953 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00016213$ 0.00016213 $ 0.00016213 24H High $ 0.00017953$ 0.00017953 $ 0.00017953 All Time High $ 0.00179616$ 0.00179616 $ 0.00179616 Lowest Price $ 0.00015186$ 0.00015186 $ 0.00015186 Price Change (1H) -0.84% Price Change (1D) -1.87% Price Change (7D) -45.96% Price Change (7D) -45.96%

ZIBA (ZIB) real-time price is $0.0001627. Over the past 24 hours, ZIB traded between a low of $ 0.00016213 and a high of $ 0.00017953, showing active market volatility. ZIB's all-time high price is $ 0.00179616, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00015186.

In terms of short-term performance, ZIB has changed by -0.84% over the past hour, -1.87% over 24 hours, and -45.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZIBA (ZIB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 162.70K$ 162.70K $ 162.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 162.70K$ 162.70K $ 162.70K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZIBA is $ 162.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZIB is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 162.70K.