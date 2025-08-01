Ziktalk Price (ZIK)
Ziktalk (ZIK) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 292.26K USD. ZIK to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Ziktalk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ziktalk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ziktalk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ziktalk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-39.47%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-42.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ziktalk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+25.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform with over 700,000 users that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to 98% of the content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ziktalk (ZIK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZIK token's extensive tokenomics now!
