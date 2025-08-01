What is ZilPepe (ZILPEPE)

The flagship memecoin of Zilliqa blockchain. The most shitty & useless memeable memecoin in existence of Zilliqa. Zilpepe is here to make memecoins great again. $ZILPEPE is a coin for the Zilliqa people, forever. No Taxes, No Bullshit. It’s that simple. 100% of the tokens were sent to the liquidity pool. $zilpepe coin has no association with pepe or Matt Furie or his creation Pepe the Frog. This token is simply not even paying homage to a meme we all love or hate or whatever. $ZILPEPE is a memecoin. Shitty & Useless as hell!

ZilPepe (ZILPEPE) Resource Official Website

ZilPepe (ZILPEPE) Tokenomics

