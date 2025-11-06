Zintech (ZINTECH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.03% Price Change (1D) -1.44% Price Change (7D) -38.66% Price Change (7D) -38.66%

Zintech (ZINTECH) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ZINTECH traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ZINTECH's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ZINTECH has changed by +0.03% over the past hour, -1.44% over 24 hours, and -38.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Zintech (ZINTECH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.13K$ 14.13K $ 14.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.13K$ 14.13K $ 14.13K Circulation Supply 958.13M 958.13M 958.13M Total Supply 958,132,153.818483 958,132,153.818483 958,132,153.818483

The current Market Cap of Zintech is $ 14.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZINTECH is 958.13M, with a total supply of 958132153.818483. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.13K.