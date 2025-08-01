What is Zipmex (ZMT)

ZMT is a ERC-20 token custodised on BitGo created and governed by Zipmex, a digital assets exchange and investment platform. ZMT is designed to be used mainly within the Zipmex ecosystem. Holders of ZMT will receive a boost on earnings from digital assets stored in Zipmex and can receive reduced transaction fees when trading on the Zipmex platform. ZMT is also designed to facilitate payments within Thailand with ZipPay, which will be rolled out in Q4 2021. Holders of ZMT can make electronic payments with ZMT using QR codes at stores in Thailand and receive cashbacks and rebates with every payment.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zipmex (ZMT) Resource Official Website

Zipmex (ZMT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zipmex (ZMT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZMT token's extensive tokenomics now!