Zipmex (ZMT) Information

ZMT is a ERC-20 token custodised on BitGo created and governed by Zipmex, a digital assets exchange and investment platform. ZMT is designed to be used mainly within the Zipmex ecosystem. Holders of ZMT will receive a boost on earnings from digital assets stored in Zipmex and can receive reduced transaction fees when trading on the Zipmex platform. ZMT is also designed to facilitate payments within Thailand with ZipPay, which will be rolled out in Q4 2021. Holders of ZMT can make electronic payments with ZMT using QR codes at stores in Thailand and receive cashbacks and rebates with every payment.