Zippy is a lquid stake pool on Solana that allows users to stake their SOL and get a liquid staking token (LST) in return called zippySOL. The value of zippySOL vs SOL increases each epoch. Zippy is built on the SPL stake pool program from Solana foundation that has been audited 9 times. The LST, zippySOL, can be used in defi throughout Solana. Currently supported integrations exists to Kamino, Solend, Meteora, Sanctum, Hawksight and Orca. SOL deposited into the stake pool is delegated to the best and most diverse validators on Solana using a clear delegation strategy. The delegation strategy is algorithmic and automatically computes a score for each validator balancing high APY for stakers while supporting a healthy network. A validator is scored mainly on performance and decentralization. For example, a validator with good performance that is located in a data center together with a lot of other high stake validators will be scored lower than a validator of similar performance situated in a less crowded data center. Other factors that hurt the network are also considered, e.g. vote lagging and excessive delinquencies. The score is used by the Zippy stake bot to automatically and regularly rebalance the pool to the top validators. As the total staked SOL in the pool grows, more and more validators will be receiving stake. For more information see https://docs.zippystake.org/delegation-strategy

