Zippy Staked SOL Price (ZIPPYSOL)
Zippy Staked SOL (ZIPPYSOL) is currently trading at 235.35 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZIPPYSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ZIPPYSOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZIPPYSOL price information.
During today, the price change of Zippy Staked SOL to USD was $ +12.07.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zippy Staked SOL to USD was $ +71.2467994500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zippy Staked SOL to USD was $ +102.0573387450.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zippy Staked SOL to USD was $ +42.1070918441327.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +12.07
|+5.40%
|30 Days
|$ +71.2467994500
|+30.27%
|60 Days
|$ +102.0573387450
|+43.36%
|90 Days
|$ +42.1070918441327
|+21.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zippy Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.83%
+5.40%
+24.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zippy is a lquid stake pool on Solana that allows users to stake their SOL and get a liquid staking token (LST) in return called zippySOL. The value of zippySOL vs SOL increases each epoch. Zippy is built on the SPL stake pool program from Solana foundation that has been audited 9 times. The LST, zippySOL, can be used in defi throughout Solana. Currently supported integrations exists to Kamino, Solend, Meteora, Sanctum, Hawksight and Orca. SOL deposited into the stake pool is delegated to the best and most diverse validators on Solana using a clear delegation strategy. The delegation strategy is algorithmic and automatically computes a score for each validator balancing high APY for stakers while supporting a healthy network. A validator is scored mainly on performance and decentralization. For example, a validator with good performance that is located in a data center together with a lot of other high stake validators will be scored lower than a validator of similar performance situated in a less crowded data center. Other factors that hurt the network are also considered, e.g. vote lagging and excessive delinquencies. The score is used by the Zippy stake bot to automatically and regularly rebalance the pool to the top validators. As the total staked SOL in the pool grows, more and more validators will be receiving stake. For more information see https://docs.zippystake.org/delegation-strategy
