ZIPPY ($ZIPPY) Information Zippy is first cat memecoin on Abstract chain. Zippy is about education, inspiration, advocating for PVE enviroment and building simple fun games. First game Call of Zippy is ready to play. One of major goals is to share Zippy's experience with new consumers on Abstract. Streaming on the ABS.XYZ portal is great channel where we can educate about TA patterns, wallet creation, support independant NFT artists, invite CT KOLs as guests with Zippy filter, and many other things. Official Website: https://www.zippycoin.fun/ Buy $ZIPPY Now!

Market Cap: $ 32.08K Total Supply: $ 690.00M Circulating Supply: $ 690.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.08K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

ZIPPY ($ZIPPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZIPPY ($ZIPPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $ZIPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $ZIPPY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $ZIPPY's tokenomics, explore $ZIPPY token's live price!

