Zivoe is a Real World Asset (RWA) protocol tokenizing consumer credit.
zVLT (Zivoe Vault) is Zivoe’s flagship tokenized product. It offers qualified purchasers exposure to a professionally managed portfolio of consumer loans. The loans backing zVLT typically range between $2,000 to $10,000 in notional size and are extended to borrowers across the North American region.
zVLT is a yield-bearing token, meaning that it delivers returns through price appreciation. As borrowers make interest payments, the underlying loan portfolio grows in value—reflected by a steadily increasing token price.
The strategy seeks net annual returns of 14–17% APY, and is run by a team that has decades of experience managing credit risk at leading financial institutions and DeFi protocols including JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Capital One, and Maple Finance.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZVLT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZVLT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
