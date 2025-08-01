What is zJOE (ZJOE)

Vector turns your PTP and JOE into productive assets by allowing you to convert them to xPTP and zJOE, which can then be staked to earn a share of Vector's performance fees. Vector utilizes the tokens converted on the platform to stake on Platypus / Trader Joe, accruing vePTP and veJOE into perpetuity since we will never sell. Our vePTP/veJOE balances are then used to boost stablecoin/LP yields on Vector, generating revenue for our protocol. xPTP and zJOE stakers receive ~66% of Vector's revenue, plus additional rewards via our governance token, VTX.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

zJOE (ZJOE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

zJOE (ZJOE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of zJOE (ZJOE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZJOE token's extensive tokenomics now!