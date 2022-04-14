Discover key insights into zJOE (ZJOE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

zJOE (ZJOE) Information

Vector turns your PTP and JOE into productive assets by allowing you to convert them to xPTP and zJOE, which can then be staked to earn a share of Vector's performance fees.

Vector utilizes the tokens converted on the platform to stake on Platypus / Trader Joe, accruing vePTP and veJOE into perpetuity since we will never sell.

Our vePTP/veJOE balances are then used to boost stablecoin/LP yields on Vector, generating revenue for our protocol.

xPTP and zJOE stakers receive ~66% of Vector's revenue, plus additional rewards via our governance token, VTX.