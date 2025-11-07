ZK Shine (SHINE) Tokenomics
ZK Shine (SHINE) Information
zkShine Illuminating Privacy Infrastructure
Built for Solana and powered by Zero Knowledge technology, zkShine enables confidential compute, anonymous transactions, and private RPC access. It brings full stack privacy to Solana through ZKProofs, decentralized relayers, and encrypted execution, redefining how privacy shines on chain.
ZK Shine (SHINE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ZK Shine (SHINE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHINE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHINE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
