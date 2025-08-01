ZKBase Price (ZKB)
ZKBase (ZKB) is currently trading at 0.00549921 USD with a market cap of $ 1.23M USD. ZKB to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of ZKBase to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZKBase to USD was $ +0.0028993358.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZKBase to USD was $ -0.0032852022.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZKBase to USD was $ +0.0036511157152764495.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0028993358
|+52.72%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0032852022
|-59.73%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0036511157152764495
|+197.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZKBase: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.01%
+24.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Based on ZK-Rollups technology, L2 Labs has launched ZKSpace, a full-featured protocol of Layer-2, including DEX, payment, and NFT function, and it transfers all tokens (including protocols ERC20 and ERC721) onto Layer-2 using ZK-Rollups technology. The consistent state of Layer1 and Layer2 is guaranteed based on continuously generated zero-knowledge proofs, so as to make all token swaps, transfers, and NFT minting and trading on Layer 2, realizing real-time trading with low Gas fees (no need to wait for one-block confirmation). As well, it also has infinite scalability, getting rid of the limit on TPS and one-block confirmation on Ethereum. In addition, users can enjoy CEX and a smooth trading experience like traditional e-commerce platforms and can guarantee asset security of their own in real-time. ZKSwap is a token swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of Uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap offers swap infrastructure and transactions with ultra-high throughput and zero gas fees to liquidity providers and traders
|1 ZKB to VND
₫144.71171115
|1 ZKB to AUD
A$0.0085237755
|1 ZKB to GBP
￡0.0041244075
|1 ZKB to EUR
€0.0047843127
|1 ZKB to USD
$0.00549921
|1 ZKB to MYR
RM0.0235366188
|1 ZKB to TRY
₺0.2235978786
|1 ZKB to JPY
¥0.8248815
|1 ZKB to ARS
ARS$7.5434863254
|1 ZKB to RUB
₽0.4413116025
|1 ZKB to INR
₹0.4809609066
|1 ZKB to IDR
Rp90.1509691824
|1 ZKB to KRW
₩7.7235854529
|1 ZKB to PHP
₱0.3203839746
|1 ZKB to EGP
￡E.0.2674265823
|1 ZKB to BRL
R$0.0307405839
|1 ZKB to CAD
C$0.0075889098
|1 ZKB to BDT
৳0.6718934778
|1 ZKB to NGN
₦8.4214352019
|1 ZKB to UAH
₴0.2292620649
|1 ZKB to VES
Bs0.67640283
|1 ZKB to CLP
$5.35073133
|1 ZKB to PKR
Rs1.5591360192
|1 ZKB to KZT
₸2.9903054217
|1 ZKB to THB
฿0.1805390643
|1 ZKB to TWD
NT$0.1647013395
|1 ZKB to AED
د.إ0.0201821007
|1 ZKB to CHF
Fr0.0044543601
|1 ZKB to HKD
HK$0.0431138064
|1 ZKB to MAD
.د.م0.0501527952
|1 ZKB to MXN
$0.1041000453
|1 ZKB to PLN
zł0.0206220375
|1 ZKB to RON
лв0.0244164924
|1 ZKB to SEK
kr0.0539472501
|1 ZKB to BGN
лв0.0094036491
|1 ZKB to HUF
Ft1.9268131998
|1 ZKB to CZK
Kč0.1183429992
|1 ZKB to KWD
د.ك0.00168275826
|1 ZKB to ILS
₪0.0188072982