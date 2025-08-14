More About ZKAI

Price of ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI) Today

ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI) is currently trading at 0.256349 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZKAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

ZKCrypt AI Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the ZKAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZKAI price information.

ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of ZKCrypt AI to USD was $ -0.0693649414535991.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZKCrypt AI to USD was $ +1.5650939584.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZKCrypt AI to USD was $ +1.2462695540.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZKCrypt AI to USD was $ +0.13004413266708884.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0693649414535991-21.29%
30 Days$ +1.5650939584+610.53%
60 Days$ +1.2462695540+486.16%
90 Days$ +0.13004413266708884+102.96%

ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of ZKCrypt AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI)

The use of AI applications and custom AI agents has increased significantly in recent times. However, the unintended exposure of user data by AI apps has led to substantial data breaches and hacks. ZKAI aims to build applications that leverage machine learning (ML) and zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, providing a protective layer for AI applications and agents. Our solutions are designed to filter and safeguard user data before it even reaches the cloud, ensuring enhanced privacy and security.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI) Resource

Official Website

ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZKAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZKCrypt AI (ZKAI)

