ZKLSOL (ZKFG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.092106 24H High $ 0.099392 All Time High $ 0.102686 Lowest Price $ 0.067867 Price Change (1H) +0.34% Price Change (1D) +4.42% Price Change (7D) +11.55%

ZKLSOL (ZKFG) real-time price is $0.096954. Over the past 24 hours, ZKFG traded between a low of $ 0.092106 and a high of $ 0.099392, showing active market volatility. ZKFG's all-time high price is $ 0.102686, while its all-time low price is $ 0.067867.

In terms of short-term performance, ZKFG has changed by +0.34% over the past hour, +4.42% over 24 hours, and +11.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZKLSOL (ZKFG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.25M Volume (24H) ---- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.50M Circulation Supply 12.90M Total Supply 25,800,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZKLSOL is $ 1.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZKFG is 12.90M, with a total supply of 25800000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.50M.