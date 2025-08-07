What is zKML (ZKML)

zKML is a groundbreaking crypto project revolutionizing digital privacy and security through innovative solutions. At its core, zKML prioritizes user privacy and security, offering cutting-edge technologies to safeguard digital interactions. Our flagship offerings include the zKOS operating system and Mobile-zKOS, designed to ensure secure communication on both desktop and mobile devices. Core Principles: At zKML, we adhere to stringent principles centered around user privacy and security. Our core values include: Privacy First: We believe in empowering users with complete control over their digital footprint, ensuring that their personal information remains confidential and secure. Security by Design: Our solutions are meticulously crafted to provide robust security measures, safeguarding users against digital threats and vulnerabilities. Innovation: We continuously push the boundaries of technology, leveraging advanced cryptographic techniques to deliver state-of-the-art solutions.

zKML (ZKML) Resource

zKML (ZKML) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of zKML (ZKML) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.