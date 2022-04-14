Discover key insights into zKML (ZKML), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

zKML (ZKML) Information

zKML is a groundbreaking crypto project revolutionizing digital privacy and security through innovative solutions. At its core, zKML prioritizes user privacy and security, offering cutting-edge technologies to safeguard digital interactions. Our flagship offerings include the zKOS operating system and Mobile-zKOS, designed to ensure secure communication on both desktop and mobile devices.

Core Principles: At zKML, we adhere to stringent principles centered around user privacy and security. Our core values include:

Privacy First: We believe in empowering users with complete control over their digital footprint, ensuring that their personal information remains confidential and secure.

Security by Design: Our solutions are meticulously crafted to provide robust security measures, safeguarding users against digital threats and vulnerabilities.

Innovation: We continuously push the boundaries of technology, leveraging advanced cryptographic techniques to deliver state-of-the-art solutions.