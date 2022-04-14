zKML (ZKML) Tokenomics
zKML (ZKML) Information
zKML is a groundbreaking crypto project revolutionizing digital privacy and security through innovative solutions. At its core, zKML prioritizes user privacy and security, offering cutting-edge technologies to safeguard digital interactions. Our flagship offerings include the zKOS operating system and Mobile-zKOS, designed to ensure secure communication on both desktop and mobile devices.
Core Principles: At zKML, we adhere to stringent principles centered around user privacy and security. Our core values include:
Privacy First: We believe in empowering users with complete control over their digital footprint, ensuring that their personal information remains confidential and secure.
Security by Design: Our solutions are meticulously crafted to provide robust security measures, safeguarding users against digital threats and vulnerabilities.
Innovation: We continuously push the boundaries of technology, leveraging advanced cryptographic techniques to deliver state-of-the-art solutions.
zKML (ZKML) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for zKML (ZKML), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
zKML (ZKML) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of zKML (ZKML) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZKML tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZKML tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.