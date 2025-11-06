zkRace (ZERC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01527495 $ 0.01527495 $ 0.01527495 24H Low $ 0.01615873 $ 0.01615873 $ 0.01615873 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01527495$ 0.01527495 $ 0.01527495 24H High $ 0.01615873$ 0.01615873 $ 0.01615873 All Time High $ 8.24$ 8.24 $ 8.24 Lowest Price $ 0.01306579$ 0.01306579 $ 0.01306579 Price Change (1H) -0.19% Price Change (1D) -0.05% Price Change (7D) +0.76% Price Change (7D) +0.76%

zkRace (ZERC) real-time price is $0.01561583. Over the past 24 hours, ZERC traded between a low of $ 0.01527495 and a high of $ 0.01615873, showing active market volatility. ZERC's all-time high price is $ 8.24, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01306579.

In terms of short-term performance, ZERC has changed by -0.19% over the past hour, -0.05% over 24 hours, and +0.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

zkRace (ZERC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.88M$ 1.88M $ 1.88M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.88M$ 1.88M $ 1.88M Circulation Supply 120.00M 120.00M 120.00M Total Supply 120,000,000.0 120,000,000.0 120,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkRace is $ 1.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZERC is 120.00M, with a total supply of 120000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.88M.