What is ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH)

zkETH is a native ETH LST that delivers DeFi’s highest ETH staking yield to the Elastic Chain's users and builders. By minting zkETH, users gain access to the yields available to apxETH holders on Ethereum mainnet—without leaving the Elastic Chain. zkETH is an “index token” designed to appreciate in value against ETH over time. When users withdraw back to ETH, the accumulated yield is included automatically. No need to track rebases or wrap tokens—just use zkETH in DeFi on the Elastic Chain as you normally would.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) Resource Official Website

ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZKETH token's extensive tokenomics now!